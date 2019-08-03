Transcript for This year's NewBeauty award-winning products

a look at some of the best beauty products for 2019. The magazine "New beauty" vetted nearly 10,000 of them and now they're out with their top picks. Sarah Eggenberger is here with the results. Good morning to you, my friend. Hi, Cecilia. Do very this right? You have been doing it for nine years? Correct. 200 plus products on the list. That's a huge undertaking. How do you choose if a six-month process to make sure we find the solution for beauty's biggest problems and they are the absolute best within their category. Okay, well, let's take a look at some. The first one, we've got them broken down into topics. The innovator. Something changing the beauty game, right? This is mask me. Now, this is a mask that you apply to your skin. It contains amazing ingredients that will really help to fortify the skin to add the nourishment back into the skin. This is the innovative part, the bottom half you grabbed contains hair minimizers and helps when you get extra hair in the lower half and reduce that hair growth. Between your waxings and in between laser hair removal. And a facial-ish on top of it. Very hydrated. Makes it feel great. Let's make the commute. The next one we have you're calling the multitasker. What's this product. You want to save space in your makeup back and within your wallet. This is our award winner, Olay. Total effect. Does it all. So if you're the market for an affordable moisturizer and spf, this is your go to product. It really literally transforms it from a cream to a light lotion into your skin. Very breathable. It feels great. Super hydraing without that heavy feel. It's like. Definitely. All right. We've got another one. Not just talking face, also talking body. The body boost. Winner is Neutrogena hydra boost. This is amazing because this is taking ingredients that you find in your skin care. Hyaloronic acid which is like a drink of water for your bow and hydrating for your skin and especially in low humidity months we need a way to restore moisture so if you use daily you will see extra hydration in your skin and will feel soft and smooth when you use it. Hyaloronic acid is kind of the buzzword right now. It holds a thousand times its weight in water. The last one is one I'm excited about. You're calling this the secret weapon. You say everyone needs it. Yes, this is one of your stockpile in your car, in your purse, everywhere. This is color science total effect three in one. I love this. I wish I had this in my bathroom every morning. What you find is if you had a restless night or wake up and like help me with my under eyes. Which is every morning. Right, really so this will help to get rid of dark circles. Iridescent minerals and pearl he interlook and has coverage and spf and hydration. So protects that delicate eye area and helps to get rid of the fine lines and wrinkles because it contains vitamin C and green tea extract. You've got more where this tame from. We sure do. This is amazing. Thank you so much for being here. You can shop these products on our website. Ginger, are

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.