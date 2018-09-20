Young Drake fan speaks out for 1st time since heart transplant

Sofia Sanchez, 11, talks to "GMA" about how she is doing with her new heart and reminisces on what it was like to meet her favorite artist.
3:34 | 09/20/18

{"id":57955626,"title":"Young Drake fan speaks out for 1st time since heart transplant","duration":"3:34","description":"Sofia Sanchez, 11, talks to \"GMA\" about how she is doing with her new heart and reminisces on what it was like to meet her favorite artist. ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/young-drake-fan-speaks-1st-time-heart-transplant-57955626","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
