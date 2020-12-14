Transcript for 1st doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine administered in US

Out you had a front row seat to all of this what has it been like. To watch it unfold. Yet Diana it. Really felt like you're witnessing history as it happened there was a group of people who gathered here early Sunday morning just to watch trucks roll out of this docked behind me here but those trucks were carrying vaccines that really could help everyone. Returned back to their normal life so you can feel that you can sense that in the air we talked to advisor official who said he thought it felt like when astronauts landed on the moon and not that it was this same thing but that it had that sort of momentous. Feeling to it Diane itself that's what they felt like here what it feels like I think across much of the country doubt I'll give -- idea what's happening inside of that building behind me that's the loading dock that's where the boxes and put him but before those boxes get into those trucks inside there's sort of a carefully choreographed assembly line happening these vials are removed from those ultra cold freezers remember the vaccine has to be kept it very very cold temperatures. I'm and that the buyout of them put into these boxes that have dry eyes and other things to help maintain those cold temperatures and then they're carefully moved over to the shipping dock and placed on TVs trucks out yesterday alone about half a million doses were moved out of here. Each a good Trey has about a hundred in and 95. Vials and each vial contains about five doses so they're moving things ID here as quickly as possible we're expecting about 400 boxes to be shipped out here today and then yet another round of boxes. Tomorrow Diane a lot of activity and out so how long before we can expect to see the next wave. Of this vaccine ready for shipment. Well reverend this vaccine this treatment is 82 dose. Treatment so in about 21 days we're gonna seek another third two point nine million doses of the vaccine head out of here. Going back to those exact same locations is so that the people who got the first round will get their second. Shot but in terms of the vaccine production we've talked to people here they say vaccine production and the components of the vaccine that they need to make of that has not stopped that continues to be. A 24 sevenths operation and the Pfizer official I talked to says he expects that will be the case for at least that next year they're going to be making. The vaccine a round the clock eventually we will seek these shipments is sort of become a more about regular. I think right now is just use major big million. I dose amounts heading out at a time. Diane right Alex present Kalamazoo Michigan thanks for that Alex.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.