CDC Director: COVID vaccines studied 'more than any vaccine in history'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with new CDC Director Mandy Cohen about the approval of a new COVID booster shot and why she feels it is so important for vaccinated and unvaccinated people to get them.

September 12, 2023

