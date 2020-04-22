-
Now Playing: Cuomo says pandemic 'not going to be over anytime soon' despite progress
-
Now Playing: NYPD gives special send-off to out-of-state physicians, nurses
-
Now Playing: How Jane Fonda works ‘9 to 5’
-
Now Playing: How to keep up with physical and occupational therapy at home
-
Now Playing: Broadway star's wife shares update on husband's condition after leg amputation
-
Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson takes on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 devastates nursing home for US veterans
-
Now Playing: Warning issued from Mount Sinai hospital
-
Now Playing: States preparing to lift COVID-19 restrictions despite apprehensions
-
Now Playing: Italy on the mend from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: President Trump says U.S. will temporarily halt issuing green cards
-
Now Playing: Timeline: Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Heartbreak to hope: Daughter forced to choose between parents on plasma treatment
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton on new study on hydroxychloroquine, at-home COVID-19 tests
-
Now Playing: Johnson wary about lifting lockdown in Britain as Denmark reopens
-
Now Playing: President threatens total immigration ban due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Small businesses left in lurch while bigger companies get bulk of relief cash