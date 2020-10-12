Transcript for How coronavirus is pushing California hospitals to the brink

The more terrible truths. Is that over 8000 teeth all. It's. Certainly. So over a thousand people. Career beloved members of their families are not coming back. And their deaths are incalculable loss to their friends and their family Kessel I was a community. That was the LA county health director getting emotional over the growing deaths hold there today in California out recordings and 220. More lives lost. The most of the state has reported in a single day medical facilities are being overwhelmed and many are turning to overflow units as the US cents more a new records in with with more than 106000. Americans. Currently hospitalized. Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has more on how one hospital is dealing with the surge Matt. Hey Terry Deirdre and outside Providence cedars Sinai in Tarzan enough California to suburb of Los Angeles and this place I pretty much every hospital in this state at this point has been overwhelmed with patients so at some point during the day. They have their emergency walk ins. That's the emergency. Room right there but when it becomes overwhelmed and to pact they flipped that was signed. For direct people in here and that's when we show you right now and basically. Because of social distancing and because they've had to keep people separate ad because they've had so many patients after that Thanksgiving surge. They had to create this mash unit there's there is a waiting room right here triage stare and in this tent where they. To actually take. Some vitals. Figure out what the patient has and then they process them down here com there's patient care and rooms like this. Can see that's where they would be put up and we're talking the director of nursing here and it's the same story we've heard across the country. Nobody is ever experienced anything like this they've drilled for Hazmat for me to help. Biological disasters but nothing that would last. A full year. Nobody is ever drilled for sustain pandemic lasting a year and what do you do about it and what we're seeing now is what we expected in March but what we did in March was we really effectively. Socially distance every one was adhered to the rules stands now we're not seen that and now we're seeing a tremendous fight and it's not just here in California. It's across the entire country how exhausted that your staff. Imus asked tired. But you know what I have to say about my team here is either so resilience right every day we cuddle with our team we talked to the team you know we check on how everyone's doing. And all you can do is check on on the make sure that they're getting enough rest if people are tired or exhausted. We're making sure that we get from the brakes and and the relief that they need. But it's my job to set it all up and make sure that's there's they're they're able to provide the care to those patients and take care of themselves in the. Process. Did so in addition to having to expand hospitals. Nursing staff doctors are incredibly exhausted. They keep having to create new space and new ideas to deal with the influx of patients. Can cope with fatigue is really had an effect because. What they're telling us is that there isn't enough and ask compliance. Here in California at this point now we spoke to the head of the icu. At this hospital who says that he's been working twenty hour days for about two continuous weeks. Tolls he almost fell asleep at the wheel the other night driving home just because. He was so exhausted he was just a couple streets away from his house but he had to pull over take a power nap. Lots of people crashing. This is happening continuously across the country and while the vaccine you see is an excellent and it is an uplifting and it is delight at the end of the tunnel. This is a very long tunnel and everybody tells us that it's gonna be months more of this of this grim desks hole and soaring patient count. At hospitals like this are going to deal with the only thing that they can they can help them right now they say. It's not the vaccine because it's not gonna come out big enough numbers it's mask compliance. Terry Deirdre. That got mentioning.

