Transcript for FDA to revisit blood donation restrictions on gay men

I want an end to this fan I want science and not stigma to determine. Donor qualifications. All you must really want to do is help. Try and save lives during a global health crisis we just want to help. That was horn of our survivor Lucas as stock back in April the 36 year old told Good Morning America he was turned away. From donating his plasma for corn of r.s research and a blood thinner. Because he's game. This after the Food and Drug Administration loosened but did not totally left the guidelines that prohibit gay and bisexual men from immediately donating blood or plots month. For more on this we're joined by ABC news chief medical correspondent doctor Jan asked in an ABC news contributor doctor Simone Weil's that. Infectious diseases position or from South Shore health. Great to have you here. Two. Smart women I'm like I'm surrounded by these are Smart women here could really help us. Get through this a doctor's as an all star with view of first what are the current FDA guidelines on gay and bisexual men. In terms and donating blood it's basically three months now and that's a reduction from a carried of the year. So to really put this into context this is where science. And society. Tended to intersect in ways that sometimes didn't quite match up if you look back on the history behind this decision. It was really made before infectious disease specialists like doctor Weil's new. As much as they do now about the latency period that HIV and also before the testing. Procedure is improved in accuracy so that year a long period. Was really made it kind of minute it bowed the knee jerk reaction to try to protect. Against the risk. They are being a latent HIV. Virus present in that blood before it goes for donation now we know that there are. Much better ways to test much more accurate much more rapid. And that's part of the reason why that time period restriction went from twelve months down to three but to be clear. There's still a lot of bias and stigma and societal issues in play that are interacting with the science and medicine here. Doctor Aston part of the controversy from the LG BTQ plus community here is that this band as it's been. Become known is a blanket guideline for all gay and bisexual men regardless of their individual sexual activity or risk assessment. Why does this include healthy gay men and also those who are and monogamous relationships. Well when there's no really couldn't answer for that. Andy it is an example of bias in science and medicine and when you think about it why aren't women who have sex with men who have sex with other men included in that so. I mean there were a lot of things here that did in me good medical sends didn't make scientific sense. And again as we learn more about the medicine and science hopefully we're able to rapidly dial those. Policies back so that not only are they not hurtful. In a societal manner but they help people in terms of the medicine and science because of that is the point. When you talk about going to give a blood donation new you're saving many many lives it's critically important. But slowly dig into the scientific 'cause when I know how that changed since. Then and what happens now is there are new scientific model the FDA should be moving to. You know there has been a lot of work done in HI eat when I'm so excited about because we have all these Paige stands that's. Many different needs. C so we meaning clinic in. My day and talking with wine about you know that new medications that are out. It's treat HIV so things don't come out winning and they're very hopeful and so be it art a team that takes care of patients that I eat I eat. And here's a the FDA told ABC news in April that they are working to commit the pilot study that wool and roll about 2000 men who have sex with men. And who. Would be willing to donate blood this study being conducted at community health centers in key locations across the US. Could generate data that will help the FDA determine if they donor questionnaire based on individual risk assessment. Would be as effective as time based of pearls and reducing the risk of HIV. Doctor Weil's. Since you're in the field of infectious disease this is what advocates are calling not individual risk based assessment by the FDA should be moving to when it comes to gay. Men donating blood and plasma are aren't all donations tested anyway. Yes they are and they. Any extra layers that we take to get additional testing will be a break it so I'm definite is supported back. Doctor while the Matt topic of medical advancements and HIV a new study claims that injection given every two months rather than a pill one would take every day could stop the transmission of HIV. Is this a replacement for Pratt help us to still the study and who it's for. Okay thank you so much I really want oh and expect when he started getting a better act. So in 2000 ends up anti hate proved untrue I'm. Oh our crack are just the pill that's taken once a day and it has been really very active. Indeed be in the risk of transmission of HIV. Now we steady. We looked at our apartment and air which is out on an intact it well and income here's that and human import two months. You know what went yeah REI that was compared and so the ones and a half that Nevada. And it. You know how that the results were BT Barry president. Because what eight pounds is at bats that they in Jacksonville but aren't the air was just as an act to end. It not mortgage backed it. And that one's daily. Nevada. So big BBA's. You know OP allies are complicate it you know I didn't tell every day can be aren't you are working and school dealing with family and sometimes you need the medication. And that really FX compliance with Eddie. Now and Ian we are really thrilled that not an act of our. That last such a long time in act two months and the results are so good. I have to tell you it has not. And right now and sure the big question at the cost. But I'm not gonna focus on a cop thinking we use it. IND acting up the top and bottom line is this drop is a great I'll turn its M. Those who had challenges that take in their beds but that include an errant. The advancements we've seen over the past forty years just. Have been incredible. Thank you broke the so much we really appreciate you.

