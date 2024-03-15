Health Alert with Dr. Alok Patel

Dr. Patel discusses why we're seeing a measles outbreak around the country, marijuana use among high schoolers, and the importance of colorectal cancer screenings.

March 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live