Intubated coronavirus patient performs "Tennessee Waltz" on violin to thank hospital

More
An intubated COVID patient performs a violin rendition of the "Tennessee Waltz" to thank his caregivers in Utah.
0:31 | 11/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Intubated coronavirus patient performs "Tennessee Waltz" on violin to thank hospital
Yeah. Okay. I. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"An intubated COVID patient performs a violin rendition of the \"Tennessee Waltz\" to thank his caregivers in Utah.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74321642","title":"Intubated coronavirus patient performs \"Tennessee Waltz\" on violin to thank hospital ","url":"/Health/video/intubated-coronavirus-patient-performs-tennessee-waltz-violin-hospital-74321642"}