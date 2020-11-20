Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Intubated coronavirus patient performs "Tennessee Waltz" on violin to thank hospital
Yeah. Okay. I. And.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:31","description":"An intubated COVID patient performs a violin rendition of the \"Tennessee Waltz\" to thank his caregivers in Utah.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74321642","title":"Intubated coronavirus patient performs \"Tennessee Waltz\" on violin to thank hospital ","url":"/Health/video/intubated-coronavirus-patient-performs-tennessee-waltz-violin-hospital-74321642"}