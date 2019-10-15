Transcript for National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

All right guys and we move on and to a very important conversation for couples who are pregnant or who are trying to get pregnant today. October 15 is pregnancy and infant loss awareness day it's a day of remembrance for all families whose lives are changed for ever. By the death of their children during pregnancy at birth or in their infancy we're gonna dive into some. A new research regarding fertility rates I'm joined by doctor Sonya but Connie from ABC's medical unit on thanks for being here. First I just one askew a bowels. Pregnancy and infancy loss what does that. Encompass sure yet. I'm seen only think of pregnancy loss were technically thinking of miscarriage which is a loss of pregnancy that connect current annual tri master. It's incredibly common and it's actually difficult to track because a lot of times women can experience a miscarriage even before they know that they're pregnant. An infant C lost refers to the unfortunate you know tax them an instant after they are born in yen and so of course. We we talk a lot I mean this has severe psychological effects or when the couple yeah I think one thing that we can use. This data highlight is that. Having pregnancy loss or an infant loss is like having any kind. Loss in your life. In terms of the grief that these couples. Experience and that. Psychological. Treatment exists on whether it's in the form of individual therapy couples therapy bereavement groups. And that sometimes you know friends and slamming might not know how to approach this. With couples that are experiencing at that it really is unique for each couple absolutely. So I think when people think of fertility. They always think about what the woman has to do but the researcher presenting today. Is showing of the role that Maine actually play infertility as well right so you know like he said only think about fertility we think about women but it really is. A two way street and so. Earlier this week there was some new research that came out of Boston University. On that actually showed that men who smoke marijuana once a week or more. Prior to even concede going. On their female heart Harris had a two times increased risk of experiencing a miscarriage. I think and that statistic I think that research is would be shocking to a lot of people like a very big surprise when you're saying. Smoking marijuana increases the risk of miss carriage. By two time and then that's that's wild from whom and then there was other research about. Alcohol as well yes and I'm so there was some other research that came out a little earlier this month. That looked fat on men's a fact of alcohol consumption and on the line the infant's once they were born and it actually showed that on the men's alcohol consumption can play a role. He now on having being used with congenital heart defects. It's wild because he always know the women stopped the drinking but in reality. There has to be a conversation right are both part rest. Exactly right doctor some EB tiny I think people are going to be looking into that thank you for sharing that with us grace thanks for having me absolutely.

