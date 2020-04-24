Transcript for Robotic dog protects medical workers

A four legged robot is helping to protect health care workers on the front lines in Boston. The latest addition to the emergency department at Brigham and Women's Hospital is a dog like robot from Boston dynamics its name is spot. Health care worker control spot from outside a patient's room an iPad attacks a spot. Allows doctors as sass the patient's symptoms. Reducing the amount of person to person contact and get this a thermal camera could also check patients' vital signs. They would understand if I. Have a fever my heart rate is too high for my oxygen level is everything done without. Happy exposure of a provider to somebody who potentially ill people who look at this. Well let me go beyond game. Boston dynamics also hopes to use spot to disinfect hospital strict.

