Transcript for Suboxone maker to pay $1.4 billion settlement

British drugmaker has reached the biggest settlement in US history involving hoping or drug go issue. The company erected Ben teaser. Was agree has agreed to pay one point four billion dollars and an investigation by the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission. The company was accused of defrauding Medicaid by marketing a drug claiming it was safer than other open your addiction treatments when it was not. Beckham brand keys or denies the allegations and claims it acted lawfully at all times.

