Transcript for Texas hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases up 91% over past 2 weeks

The delta very its surging across the US overflowed tents are being set up outside of AJ hospital in Houston Texas as we speak all of this happening. As the northern part of the state is down to only two pediatric icu beds and after banning it mask mandates across Texas. Governor great Abbott is now asking hospitals to stop non emergency surgeries to make room for coated patients. Here's what health care workers in Texas and at times across the country practicing now. We'll watch someone soccer and didn't turn weeks. Unable to Eads and. I'm able to drink and construct outlet for every breath and it is. It changes yelled and I see these people. Over and over again. When I try and sleep. And suffering and now here is you know their passwords. And didn't. It's a big burden to bear to hear from someone glass words. And especially when those Windsor man for their yeah yeah there. That's discarding. And though some nervous at walk away from it since some have just. Picking a second day it is no more when you overrun us and you wears down and we get what we can't come toward you more that's not going to be anybody. Here take care. I'm an emergency medicine physician here in Texas when I walk into the emergency department and honestly feel I was asked us if not worse than it did a year ago here in Texas. Other patients that I admit you know. For five days ago that are still stuck in the emergency department because hospitals entice users over lunch and he can't move up. Most hospitals in large cities like Houston and Dallas Austin. They're down to single digit capacity when it comes a number of eyes and hands left. This let's bring in Marcus Moore he's in Houston Texas forest right now so Marcus we just heard the emergency medicine physician in Texas and that videos say that they use. Feel bad if not worse as last year it according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. And you know this there are more than thirteen thousand daily new confirmed cases in Texas right now and according to HHS more than 9000 people. Hospitalized in cases have soared 91%. In just the past two weeks so what can you tell us about what's being done and how this is impacting the state of Texas. While they don't care certainly this is something bad hospital officials not only here in Texas but across the country have been been concerned about and it's the reason why health officials have been urging people who have been hesitant to get vaccinated to go head. And get the shot because what's happening now is it would seem that the delta variant. Is aimed squarely at the people who are not vaccinated and it is those people. We'll have begun to fill the the various yards and icy use spread across across Texas. And up and the south it is so bad. Here at that some of the emergency rooms here in this area in back to the city of Conroe which is just north of Houston where we are. How there's an ER that is temporarily closed. Because they don't have the staff to handle homes all over the the Kobe case is that that have been coming in. And there we talk about the hospitalizations that have been on the rise. This is a staggering number of coming from one of the county's two to our south down in the valley they saw. The hospital faces increased more than 400%. In the past up thirty days that gives you a sense of just how quickly. The cases are the Doug Cope at nineteen delta Berrian has been spreading. And how both hospitals right now are are at their Macs here didn't come back here in Houston. Out that LBJ hospital they have set up overflow tenants come outside the hospital facility there. Anticipating an influx of coal that nineteen patients home as the days go ahead. And then you have a number of hospitals right now. In other parts of the state. Are our communities right now out of the park the state but they have only say to icu beds available that's the case Akira in north Texas self. All right now they're doing what they can't. Two to move re sources and people in manpower to those hospitals. But there's only so much they can do care as you know there is a nursing shortage and up because of that. Even if there is a bad available at a hospital facility they don't have the staff they don't have the of the manpower. Up to staff those bets. Something else we've been telling that to Marcus after banning mask mandates across Texas and the governor did that now. Greg Abbott is asking hospitals to stop non emergency surgeries. To make room for Kobe patients so you're there. Answer tech headquarters in Houston it didn't. The group that oversees resources from hundreds of hospitals across the state what are they telling you. What a cure what we have heard from the does that that this is as bad right now that was if not worse. Then it was at the at the beginning of the pandemic when it was at its peak so. That there is a sense that this is it in many ways at the bar the cliche deja blue. All 44 people in these communities as well as the health care workers. Who every day they in and day out I try to help people but in need. And so they are seeing the resource is being stretched then. And it is though the reason why. The governor are here in Texas has has asked hospitals to. To postpone or to suspend those elective surgeries. But he's also faced accurate criticism. Because there are a people here who say that but the governor. Has spent his decision to ban mass mandates have helped create. Of the situation that we are in that this perfect storm here where you have the delta variant spreading among those were unvaccinated. And among pitted many people presumably who have not been wearing masks and then you have a hospital a system that is being strained at the very same time. Well then you have the school districts in Dallas right that are defying governor habits orders and rolling out mask mandates for students says. These pediatric Kobe cases rise so how concerning. Are these high numbers for unvaccinated students that are going back into the classroom now. What that number concerning cure and is the reason why we've seen the local school districts. Not only in Dallas but also here in mountain in in the Houston area and Harris County. Many other large school district. Are defying the governor's orders and they're implementing their own maps mandates many of them. Have already gone into effect even in school districts that haven't had yet to go back to school but for teachers any staff that are inside those buildings. They are now mandate are ordered to Wear masks. Indoors and that has banned the but the key issue. Throughout this new wave that's been spreading your it has been marching across this part of the the country that you have a large section of the population unvaccinated children. Younger than twelve were not eligible to be vaccinated and yet. As we've seen goals of the very people who have been getting sick and and severely killed in the hospitals here this there. Gold continues stand up this story with you Marcus Moore in Houston Texas forest bank's markets.

