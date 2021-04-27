2 years since the 1st case of COVID detected in US

Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Health, discusses where we are in the fight against COVID-19 as hospitalizations hit new highs.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live