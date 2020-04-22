Transcript for 50th anniversary of Earth Day

It's the 50th anniversary of Earth day, and millions around the world are taking note of this day. We'd like to introduce you to some inspiring orphans at an elephant refuge in Nairobi. Here's robin Roberts with a taste of tonight's national geographic show "Born wild: The next generation." Reporter: Rojo means spirit in swahili, and it's also the name of this little elephant. He's just learning what it means to be an elephant at this special orphanage here in Nairobi. Rojo was brought to the wildlife trust just last year when he was found near his mother's body, most likely killed by poachers. Now he's being brought back to health and learning the skills he'll need to one day return to the wild. It's a process that can take up to 12 years. In the wild Rojo would be entirely dependent on his mother for milk and warmth for up to three years. Without her, his surrogate mom will cover him with a warm blanket and even sleep with him so he can feed at night. Rojo is also learning to bond with the other elephants forming a new herd, which is critical for these highly intelligent and family oriented animals. Rojo, without his feeling much comfortable getting used to the new environment and new family, and we are very happy with his progress so far. Reporter: When Rojo is around 3 years of age, he'll graduate to an elephant high school in east national park where the orphans roam and interact with wild elephants during the day but come back for food and comfort whenever they need it. When they're out there with the wild ones, they teach them a lot of things and start slowly and integrating them is a gradual posss. Reporter: It's an inspiring amount of dedication and even love that ensures Rojo and his offspring will have a healthy and safe future on the plains of Africa. Just beautiful, and you can see "Born wild: The next generation" tonight at 8:00 P.M. Eastern on the national geographic channel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.