Crash on highway causes unintentional fireworks show

A semitruck collided with a pickup truck carrying fireworks, causing the fireworks to ignite, according to reports. One person was reportedly hospitalized.

October 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live