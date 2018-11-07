Transcript for 1 dead, several injured after plane crashes in South Africa

End this is what's left of a charter plane that crash outside Pretoria in South Africa. One person on board was killed in nearly twenty others were injured. All of them in serious or critical condition. The plane crashed through a nearby factory where two people were injured witnesses say the plane was streaming smoke as it took off and we move on to. Alaska where authorities are working to find out what caused the crash of a small plane in a remote area the plane came down on the side of the mountain. On Alaska's prince of Wales island now the crash scene is about forty miles from the city of catcher can. All eleven people on board survived but did suffer minor injuries they were hoisted to safety by the Coast Guard helicopters a plane was on a chartered flight. The 72 year old pilot was the person who reported the crash.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.