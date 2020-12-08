Transcript for 3 died in train derailment in Scotland

An extremely tedious incidents going to be laying waste still students even that we just put real passenger seat DD UN this morning. My immediate thoughts and cheered books of that it would cost the chamber. I was old who was involved in this incident. The house beings very extreme whether. To serves about maps that some of things I dumped days. Be diminished CB's exit or spiritual. That we look it's gotten specifically along the line in other locations just makes us. I'm or make sure that the authorities from the rail accidents investigation pulled troops the office of rail road. That what route themselves get that chance. Looking to sit on the sand every aspect of what needs to be. Learn from it immediately Michael so Wednesday. Friends and family. Those who suffered since.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.