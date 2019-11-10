Ethiopian prime minister wins Nobel Peace Prize

Abiy Ahmed was awarded the prize for "efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea."
0:50 | 10/11/19

Transcript for Ethiopian prime minister wins Nobel Peace Prize
In the weeks room. No they're committed in how to decide things. To award the Nobel Peace Prize. For 29. Team. Two. Ethiopian prime minister that update Ahmed Ali thank his effort. To achieve peace. International corporation. And in the ticketed. For his this time city initiative. Timmy saw the border conflict. Wouldn't they bring every tree out. The problems. It's also meant to recognize. The state code is working for peace. Reconciliation. In Ethiopia. And in the east and north east African regions.

