-
Now Playing: Ethiopian prime minister wins Nobel Peace Prize
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran team up for World Mental Health Day
-
Now Playing: Casualties mount as Turkey completes 2nd day of air strikes on Syria
-
Now Playing: 2 killed in attack at synagogue in Germany
-
Now Playing: Ukrainian president defends phone call with Trump
-
Now Playing: Attack in Germany, Turkey, Syria and power outages: World in Photos, Oct. 10
-
Now Playing: Turkey offensive against US ally
-
Now Playing: 2 authors awarded Nobel literature prizes
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
-
Now Playing: Ukrainian president speaks out amid impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Gunman kills 2 at synagogue on Yom Kippur
-
Now Playing: Turkey launches offensive against Kurds in Syria
-
Now Playing: What to know about Turkey’s push into Syria
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at German synagogue
-
Now Playing: 'I started painting the wall with my blood': Reportedly tortured in Chechnya for being gay
-
Now Playing: Fish hunters work to round up 300,000 salmon that escaped farm in Norway
-
Now Playing: Turkish troops move into northern Syria after Trump pulls US troops
-
Now Playing: At least 2 people killed near German synagogue on Yom Kippur
-
Now Playing: Protests worldwide, gymnastics championships, swirling stars: World in Photos, Oct. 9
-
Now Playing: Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to scientists who developed lithium-ion batteries