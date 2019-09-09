Transcript for Georgia ship emergency

Good Monday morning everyone thank you for joining us we begin with a four crewmembers still missing. More than 44 hours after their cargo ship capsized off the coast of Georgia have been nearly 700 foot ship called the golden rate was about to depart for Baltimore when it made a turn. And eventually flipped on its side the fire is out in the black smoke is no longer visible but the ship needs to be stabilized before rescue crews can search and side. ABC's and as a bailout could Tara joins us with the latest and as. Good morning to man Kenneth while there should remain partially submerged off the coast of Georgia and rescue workers are now trying to figure out how to safely get to those four missing crew members who could be trapped inside. Four crew members still missing at sea in the saint sin and sound after their massive cargo ship nearly capsized. When a firm that they did an event. Gold go to break eighty cargo at the big cap but didn't know it you don't look at that look. Officials say just after it departed port around 2 AM on Sunday. The golden rate made a turn and toppled over then burst into flames. At smoke and flames began to appear our crews along with the Glynn county heavy rescue team assessed that the situation was too risky. To further go inside the vessel. The Coast Guard deploying helicopters and boats to try and rescued the 24 people on board. Dramatic video shows that lifting a crew member to safety in the dead of night weeks. Although that is good occupation public about it is that possible. When he people over safely evacuated before rescuers decided the fire made it too risky to keep going. Authorities are now intensely working on stabilizing the leaning vessels so they can continue rescue operations the. We brought a team of experts are looking at college and the rescued but also to a sacred law to promote a mindful on it suits their rescuers and responders future that we don't but the problem worse. Officials say the floor missing crew members were on watch in the engine room when the incident happens. To recruit a group trying to us who were off. And as a local newspaper is now reporting that the Coast Guard is actually detecting tapping noises. That could be coming from inside the the vessel from these four missing crew members to named Kenneth and that would be some good news that they can be found in as thank you for joining us.

