Transcript for Inside the secret collective of artists making tiny buildings for mice

It. OK OK yeah. Yeah. Oh yeah. OK. Yeah. And yeah it's. Yeah it's. Oh. OK. It's. Yeah. Okay. And. Okay. Yeah. Or. And yeah. Okay. Okay. Yeah. And it. It's. And. Okay. Our and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.