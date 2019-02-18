Transcript for ISIS' last stand in Syria

I'm James omen for ABC news in Syria. Where in SuSE which is a town that was until three weeks ago on the front line of the fight against my sister is now. Being creative the terror group what told mr. Blair is that we are not allowed to go to because the fare of ordinance and another danger is. But take a look at look at it because this is what liberation looks like in Syria. Basically. Every single building has been destroyed days and are still standing cistern with but I dolls they're a massive crane says every whack. Whole of the structures that are still standing here in Sousa will means to be rebuilt. And this is Walt. The war guys like this has left behind in Syria. And yet we're told that the threat remains because Olympic how to fate. Now no longer exists in a formal way crisis fight to the still hey 20000 of them according to US State Department across Syria. And Iraq. But in many ways the fight against my sis has been a distraction. I also a refugee from this town who we met. In a north of Syria now living. In attend what he made of US troops going time now to ice this had been put on quite defeated he said it doesn't matter. Because Bashar Assad the president of Syria. It's still impala and Matt goes to the heart of the issue game in this country. A soft sides. Cracked down on his own people in 2011 when they started protesting against his rope. That movement has been hijacked by a foreign powers from Saudi Arabia to Iran to Russia. And just about everyone has been dropping bombs in this country for loss of moderate years and millions of people have been displaced and hundreds of thousands have died. And when you come down to towns like this. And you see we didn't devastation. And yet Bashar Assad is still president when that may well be still ice is vices across this region you have to you have to ask yourself. What was appointed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.