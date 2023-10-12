Israel music festival massacre timeline: How night of dancing ended in tragedy

ABC News talked with survivors and families of the missing in addition to analyzing and verifying witness video and security footage to piece together how the brutal killings at the Supernova Music Festival unfolded.

October 12, 2023

