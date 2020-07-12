Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Koalas burned in bushfires finally return home
I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:17","description":"Fourteen koalas badly burned in the Black Summer bushfires in late 2019 and early 2020 have been released back to their homes in East Gippsland, Australia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74585057","title":"Koalas burned in bushfires finally return home","url":"/International/video/koalas-burned-bushfires-finally-return-home-74585057"}