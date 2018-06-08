Massive explosion kills at least 2, rips huge hole in highway

Italian police said at least two people were killed and 60 to 70 people injured by a massive explosion that ripped a hole in a highway near an airport in northern Italy.
0:41 | 08/06/18

Transcript for Massive explosion kills at least 2, rips huge hole in highway
Governor. We.

