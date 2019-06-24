Now Playing: US set to announce 'significant' sanctions on Iran

Now Playing: Thai soccer players mark 1 year since cave rescue with Buddhist rites

Now Playing: Gymnastics, fireworks, Pride march: World in Photos

Now Playing: Mexico volcano spews ash column into night sky

Now Playing: Woman left behind on Air Canada flight: 'This is a nightmare'

Now Playing: 'Jetman' soars over Italian Alps in winged jet pack

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Istanbul elects opposition candidate in blow to Erdogan

Now Playing: President Trump to impose additional sanctions on Iran

Now Playing: Iranian officials continue to claim that the shot-down drone was in Iran's territory

Now Playing: Trump seeks to make a deal with Iran

Now Playing: Who is Boris Johnson?

Now Playing: American tourist dies in the Dominican Republic

Now Playing: Several airlines change flight routes after Iranian missile downs American drone

Now Playing: Another American tourist found dead in Dominican Republic

Now Playing: President Trump reverses on Iran strike

Now Playing: Hope Hicks testifies, NBA Raptors' celebrate first title win: The World in Photos

Now Playing: Trump calls off strike on Iran

Now Playing: Crowds flock to Stonehenge for summer solstice

Now Playing: Bus drives through flooded street among floating cars