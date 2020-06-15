The pilot ejected and parachuted to safety. There are no reports of casualties.

More
The pilot ejected and parachuted to safety. There are no reports of casualties on the ground.
0:04 | 06/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The pilot ejected and parachuted to safety. There are no reports of casualties.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:04","description":"The pilot ejected and parachuted to safety. There are no reports of casualties on the ground.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71258520","title":"The pilot ejected and parachuted to safety. There are no reports of casualties.","url":"/International/video/pilot-ejected-parachuted-safety-reports-casualties-ground-71258520"}