Residents in Congo flee as volcano erupts

Many residents near the city of Goma evacuated after Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted for the first time in nearly two decades.
0:52 | 05/23/21

Transcript for Residents in Congo flee as volcano erupts
