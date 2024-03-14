Sharp divide in Congress over Israel's war in Gaza

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for new elections in Israel, while Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is accusing Democrats of having an "anti-Israel problem."

March 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live