'We have the support of the people,' Venezuela opposition leader says

ABC News’ Diane Macedo speaks with Maria Corina Machado about Venezuela’s ongoing fight for democracy and President-elect Edmundo Gonzalez’s exile.

September 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live