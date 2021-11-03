Thousands take holy plunge in Ganges amid coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of Hindu devotees plunged into India’s Ganges river as the country kicked off one of the world’s largest religious festivals, even as officials reported a spike of COVID-19 cases.
1:49 | 03/11/21

