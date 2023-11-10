Trio of giant pandas arrive in China from Washington's National Zoo

Giant pandas Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji arrived in China's Sichuan province on Thursday after a 19-hour, 9,000-mile flight from the U.S., Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

November 10, 2023

