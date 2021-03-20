Universal Studios introduces Super Nintendo World

More
Universal Studios Japan has opened a Mario-themed attraction, currently operating at reduced capacity with timed tickets to enter the area.
2:37 | 03/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Universal Studios introduces Super Nintendo World

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:37","description":"Universal Studios Japan has opened a Mario-themed attraction, currently operating at reduced capacity with timed tickets to enter the area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76569809","title":"Universal Studios introduces Super Nintendo World ","url":"/International/video/universal-studios-introduces-super-nintendo-world-76569809"}