-
Now Playing: A look inside Super Nintendo World ahead of its much-anticipated opening
-
Now Playing: Audio diaries offer insight into Lady Bird Johnson's role as first lady
-
Now Playing: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the making of 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
-
Now Playing: Parisians leave capital ahead of new COVID-19 lockdown
-
Now Playing: Protests in Myanmar, Atlanta shooting, New Yorkers remembered: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Paris enters monthlong lockdown after surge of COVID cases
-
Now Playing: Diplomacy drama
-
Now Playing: Putin challenges Biden to debate after ‘killer’ comments
-
Now Playing: Street sweeper inspires others to ‘put your trash in the trash can’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: School of stingrays swims over Great Barrier Reef
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Suspect in Atlanta shooting rampage charged
-
Now Playing: Migrant camp, student astronauts, shooting victims honored: World in Photos, March 18
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: How wastewater may aid in early COVID-19 detection
-
Now Playing: Sniffer dogs trained to detect COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Investigation into shooting rampage in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Sarah Everard’s murder sparks a global movement
-
Now Playing: Migrants deported, Atlanta deaths, and St. Patrick’s Day: World in Photos, March 17