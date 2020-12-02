US forces come under fire while on patrol in Syria

The troops were on patrol near Qamishli, by the Turkish-Syrian border, when they encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian regime forces on Wednesday.
02/12/20

Transcript for US forces come under fire while on patrol in Syria
{"duration":"0:58","description":"The troops were on patrol near Qamishli, by the Turkish-Syrian border, when they encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian regime forces on Wednesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68939578","title":"US forces come under fire while on patrol in Syria","url":"/International/video/us-forces-fire-patrol-syria-68939578"}