US military emails sent to Mali because of common typo

A typo has reportedly resulted in thousands of emails intended for the U.S. military being sent to Mali, an issue that the Pentagon said it's taken steps to mitigate.

July 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live