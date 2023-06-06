Former green beret on human resilience and fearlessness during emergencies

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former green beret and author Mike Glover about his new book “Prepared: A Manual for Surviving Worst-Case Scenarios.”

June 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live