-
Now Playing: Walt Disney World Resort names newborn baby porcupine
-
Now Playing: Porcupine goes on zoo adventure during coronavirus closure
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals with small business flower power
-
Now Playing: How to balance marriage and money while living under quarantine
-
Now Playing: Teen uses Make-A-Wish moment to help health care workers
-
Now Playing: These ham and cheese muffins make for a hearty meal
-
Now Playing: Graduating class of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Dog makes the most judgemental face when their mom sings
-
Now Playing: Watch this choir sing 'Hallelujah' together, apart
-
Now Playing: Neighbors help 'Mima' celebrate 98th birthday with parade
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old gives dad his 'diploma' in front yard graduation celebration
-
Now Playing: Preschool teacher takes her classroom to students' yards
-
Now Playing: High school seniors get surprise of their lives
-
Now Playing: Naomi Campbell on her travel hygiene routine
-
Now Playing: The new normal: COVID-19 sniffing dogs
-
Now Playing: FedEx delivery man surprises little girl with cupcakes to celebrate her birthday
-
Now Playing: This teacher used his stimulus check to pay his students’ debts
-
Now Playing: 10,000 art supply kits were donated to kids in quarantine thanks to one nonprofit
-
Now Playing: This fashionista is serving fashion realness with his homemade lewks