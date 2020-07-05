Giraffes gawk as porcupine strolls through zoo

More
Frankie the porcupine took a walk past the giraffes at the Memphis Zoo.
0:58 | 05/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giraffes gawk as porcupine strolls through zoo
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Frankie the porcupine took a walk past the giraffes at the Memphis Zoo. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"70559131","title":"Giraffes gawk as porcupine strolls through zoo","url":"/Lifestyle/video/giraffes-gawk-porcupine-strolls-zoo-70559131"}