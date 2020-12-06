Transcript for Third grader starts weekly newsletter for local community during quarantine

Quarantine has forced many kids to develop new hobbies, one remarkable 9-year-old in Kansas has taken her passion for writing to a whole new level by starting her very own weekly newsletter for the local community. Joining us now is third grader and editor-in-chief of Westwood hills weekly. Claire troutwine, thank you for being with us. Tell us what inspired you for to start the "Westwood hills weekly." Well, it kind of just happened. You know, it was the first week of quarantine, everybody -- we were just taking a walk and before I had an idea to start a newsletter, but that idea never came true. But now, it has. Which is really fun. That's awesome. Tell me what's inside your newsletter, what do you feature? Well, actually, I happen to have it right here. This is the "Westwood hills weekly." I have holidays and birthdays usually. This one has father's day on it. This one has -- it was going to be a father's day cutout, because you were supposed to decorate a tie and then fill out these blanks. I love my dad because -- and I have an activities thing in here. I have an inspiring quote. This elephant that I hide, it's not too well hidden, though. You're informing people, you're inspiring creativity in people. What is your goal with this local newsletter, what do you hope people get from reading it? Well, I just hope people get happy and be happy with it. I just want people to feel happy and like it a lot because that's my only goal. That's the best goal of all. Yes, you're editor-in-chief, who else is helping you in your family? Well, my mom kind of edits it, too, my dad prints and my sister also helps edit it and she also helps me to deliver it. I know that you need a lot of help getting this out every week. You've been using an iPad from school that unfortunately thaw Yo have to give back soon. We have a big surprise for you. Bubbies's ice cream heard about your story so, they are giving you $500 so you can purchase an iPad or tablet of your own, what do you think? Oh, my gosh. Wow, that is amazing. Well, we know you'll do amazing things with it. Claire, thank you so much for being with us today. You made us happy. Your goal was accomplished today. Yes, it was. Have a wonderful weekend, sweetheart. Thank you. And final thoughts from Jen

