-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon take over ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Australian Man Creates the 'Hamdog'
-
Now Playing: School institutes assigned lunchroom seating
-
Now Playing: Keep cozy at home with these Deals & Steals from Tory Johnson
-
Now Playing: Viral hotdog costume kid gets visit from Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
-
Now Playing: This kid invention solves a big Halloween problem
-
Now Playing: Should Halloween not be on Halloween?
-
Now Playing: Is this new ABCs song catchy or just plain wrong?
-
Now Playing: SSK's big November vacation contest
-
Now Playing: Lazy Weeknight Meal Ideas: Cauliflower bites and pot pie
-
Now Playing: Woman is redefining what it means to be a marathoner
-
Now Playing: Internet says N-O to viral remix of alphabet song
-
Now Playing: Here’s why equal pay matters to these women leaders
-
Now Playing: How to help your kids deal with stress
-
Now Playing: An inclusive dance performance you have to see
-
Now Playing: Keke's zodiac sign relationship advice
-
Now Playing: How to handle a co-worker’s odor
-
Now Playing: This Colorado Doberman really tried to catch all the snow
-
Now Playing: Should you tell your partner if you cheat once?
-
Now Playing: Yoga method helps cancer patients find strength