Accused slain cop's girlfriend maintains innocence

Karen Read, the woman charged with killing Officer John O'Keefe in January 2022, speaks with "Nightline" and maintains she had no part in his death.

August 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live