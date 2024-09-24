Extreme athlete combines motocross with paragliding

X Games gold medalist Tom Pages combined motocross and paragliding to produce a spectacular stunt dubbed the world's first ride and fly in the French Alps.

September 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live