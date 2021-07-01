Transcript for What led to a violent siege at the US Capitol building: Part 4

President trump has maintained a steady drumbeat of false claims that he somehow won the election. Now we look back at the moments that led to the attack we saw on the capitol today. ABC's Deborah Roberts has the story. We have breaking news, results from the state of Pennsylvania, those results are in right now. Based on what we are seeing there, we can say that Joseph robin Biden Jr. Is on track to become the 46th president of the United States. Reporter: The president's attack against the integrity of the election started on election night as his early lead in the swing states began to erode, tweeting, we are up big but they're trying to steal the election. To the laelgss of widespread voter fraud coming even as the votes were still being counted. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4:00 in the morning. Reporter: The president's supporters quickly responding, rallying in Detroit, demanding officials stop the count. Four days after the election, Pennsylvania's results pushed Joe Biden into the win column. He is the President-Elect. It's time to put away the horse rhetoric. Reporter: But the current president refusing to accept his legal team getting to work, filing multiple huts. These lawsuits will be brought starting on Monday. Reporter: With lawsuit after lawsuit failing, team trump begins pushing for Republican state officials to overturn the voters' choice and appoint trump's electors instead of Biden's. If it was happening in another country, you'd call it a coup. Reporter: When the president strikes out in changing the outcomes in Pennsylvania and Arizona, he turns up the heat on Georgia officials, tweeting, why won't the hapless governor of Georgia use his emergency powers to overrule his obstinate secretary of state? Georgia Republicans are angry, all Republicans are angry, get it done. State officials blame the constant barrage of attacks for death threats against them and their families. Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. But you can't ever accept when they steal and rig and lie. Biden will never be our president, ever. Nah. Never. We're not settling for a loss here. Too much cheating. Reporter: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, all certify their votes declaring Joe Biden the winner. There's no way this could have happened other than the obvious cheating or a rigged election. There's no way it could have happened. Reporter: And when the U.S. Supreme court declines to listen to his appeals, president trump takes to Twitter. We have just begun to fight, he writes, calling the ruling a disgraceful miscarriage of justice. Big protest in D.C. On January 6th, be there, will be wild, he declared. Democrat officials in the key swing states illegally violated their own state laws in order to enable, encourage, and facilitate fraud on a scale never before seen in the history of our country. Stop the steal! Stop the steal! We're going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out. Reporter: Just after the new year, a stunning move. The president phoning Georgia's secretary of state. We won the election, and it's not fair to take it away from us like this. Reporter: Urging him to find enough votes to make him the Victor. Look, all I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes. Reporter: Just this week in a final ditch effort, president trump calling his top lieutenant, vice president pence, to somehow not certify the electoral college votes. I hope Mike pence comes great guy. Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much. Reporter: And today his supporters arrive at the capitol in full force for that rally.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.