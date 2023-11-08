Megan Fox takes poetic turn to reflect on relationships, Hollywood

Megan Fox talks about her new book "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems," where she discusses her harrowing past and hopes to reclaim her voice.

November 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live