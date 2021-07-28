-
Now Playing: Mena Suvari opens up about overcoming addiction, abuse in memoir ‘The Great Peace’
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles pulls out of team gymnastics final, cites mental health reasons
-
Now Playing: D.L. Hughley dishes on new dramedy ‘Johnson’
-
Now Playing: From busboy to star, Leon Bridges is redefining his sound
-
Now Playing: ‘No Time to Die’ back with new release date and trailer
-
Now Playing: Leon Bridges performs 'Why Don't You Touch Me'
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton talks about new perfume, resort and more projects
-
Now Playing: Abigail Breslin talks about new film, 'Stillwater'
-
Now Playing: In-depth look at women and aging in gymnastics
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron talks new book
-
Now Playing: Katie’s suitors spill secrets from ‘The Bachelorette’
-
Now Playing: Actress Mena Suvari opens up in new memoir, 'The Great Peace'
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears' lawyer files to remove father from conservatorship
-
Now Playing: Tennis star’s stunning loss at Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: These newborns take home the gold with their Olympic-themed outfits
-
Now Playing: Olympics athletes compete for glory amid controversy over COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Music producer legends 'Jimmy Jam' and Terry Lewis on legacy and future