Retail investors use the internet to bet on GameStop and send Wall Street a message

More
Everyday people, empowered by the trading app Robinhood and a Reddit community, saw an opportunity to make life-changing money. In January 2021, some did. “GameStopped” is now streaming on Hulu.
12:18 | 03/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Retail investors use the internet to bet on GameStop and send Wall Street a message

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:18","description":"Everyday people, empowered by the trading app Robinhood and a Reddit community, saw an opportunity to make life-changing money. In January 2021, some did. “GameStopped” is now streaming on Hulu. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"76481150","title":"Retail investors use the internet to bet on GameStop and send Wall Street a message","url":"/Nightline/video/retail-investors-internet-bet-gamestop-send-wall-street-76481150"}