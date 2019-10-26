Transcript for 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor discusses recovery, moving forward: Part 2

Um, a man. I didn't know him. But, Anissa knew him. Reporter: 12 year old Morgan geyser and her friend Anissa weir are being interrogated for stabbing their friend Peyton 19 times. The reason behind their attack they say is a fictional character named slender man. Who's slender man? He's this tall, faceless man who preys on children. He could be anywhere from 6 feet to 14 feet tall. He comfortably wears a suit. He doesn't have a face. His skin is white. It all started online with two photographs and two paragraphs. One showed a group of smiling kids playing with a slender man in the background and another one was a more pensive picture. The story that went with it explained that these were photos that were taken right before a bunch of children had gone missing and that was it. It's sort of going down the rabbit hole of the internet. The stories looked real. Articles that looked like real news articles. We're going to be looking for slender man. Wait, wait, wait. No, no, no. I actually thought that he was real. Because I saw him. We were, like, talking on the bus. I look out the window, and I see this thing, sanding like this, with tendrills, looks exactly like a tree. Like that. As Morgan learned more about slender man, it came to dominate her thoughts. And she got closer to Anissa and a little more distant from Peyton. I didn't really understand what we were doing, but I really didn't want to make Anissa mad. It's hard enough to make friends. I don't want to lose her over something like this. Morgan has never hurt a fly. It was just unthinkable that Morgan would do anything to hurt someone else. I've wanted to hurt people before, but they're not nice to me, so they deserve it. Do you understand what it means to kill somebody? I mean, I've seen stories on the news, but I never really fully understood what it was like to kill somebody until now. Bring back. Oh, bring back my Bonnie to me. Me. Anissa was very imaginative. She would always imagine a bigger and better life for her Barbie dolls. I don't think she really made friends that easy. Morgan didn't do a lot of bullying. Especially in the sixth grade by the other students. In the last year, she started to become moodier and a little bit more reclusive. She never talked about any of the sad nut or any of the bad things. They knew what each other had gone through, and they were going to be there for each other. Reporter: It turns out for more than six months the girls had been working on their plan to kill Peyton Lightner who they called Bella. Did you ever talk about killing Bella in the bus at the birthday party? We did sometimes, but we made sure we whispered. We used code words like, for knife, we used cracker. And for the killing we would use words like itch. Reporter: The girls had multiple scenarios for the attack but were too scared to pull off the first two plans. Finally, acting on their third idea. She was going to hide. And Morgan and where I going to tackle her. Like a lioness attacking a zebra. She passes the knife back to Morgan and is like, all right, I'll do it if you tell me when to do it. So I started walking away. And when I was like five feet away, I said now. And I went, go ballistic, go crazy. Make sure she's down. What did you do next? I already told you. What was that? Stab, stab, stab, stab, stab, stab. The girls were ultimately arrested for first degree attempted homicide. State of Wisconsin versus Morgan geyser. Reporter: The two 12 year Olds were to be charged as adults. Seeing Anissa in the courtroom in the jump suit with the shackles and the handcuffs and the belly chain, it broke my heart. That really started the whole split, I think, of public opinion on the case between those who saw it as these are dangerous actors out in the community that need to be locked up forever and those who thought they needed help and should be in juvenile court. Reporter: Detectives find a number of disturbing items in Morgan's bedroom, including mutilated dolls and strange drawings. I was hired by the defense to evaluate Morgan. I don't think she was deviously planning. I think she was feeling controlled by slender man. Reporter: W it hard for to you wrap your head around what had been done to you? After I heard why she had done it, I was like this doesn't surprise me at all. Because she believed so hard in this thing that she would do anything for it. Reporter: She had talked with her daughter about her interest in slender man but had no idea Morgan thought it was real. As the legal process plays out, Morgan undergoes a competency hearing during which it was revealed she was diagnosed with early onset schizophrenia. Were you surprised? No. I wasn't surprised simply because there is a family history of schizophrenia. Reporter: Her father. Yes, her father has schizophrenia. I expected to either get put in prison or an insane asylum. I didn't know what to expect. I don't think I'm insane, now. Do you feel responsible? I think your job as a mother is to protect your children. And to keep them safe. And of course, I felt as though I had failed. I was angry for a long time. Especially Morgan's parents. But I recognize that they're going through their own hell. Reporter: Both girls would plead not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Anissa diagnosed with shared psychotic disorder. No question in your mind about where they should be? If they had stolen a candy bar, sure, that's a child. But they tried to kill somebody. Reporter: They said Anissa should be sent to a state mental institution. She strikes a deal avoiding prison as well. Anissa is committed for 25 years, Morgan for 40. I just want to let Bella and her family know I'm sorry. I never meant this to happen. I'm so sorry for what Peyton went through. And for what they must have gone through. And I would take it back if I Reporter: Peyton tells me she has thought a lot about Morgan's mother Angie. I thought about what she's going through and how hard it must be for her. Because I'm sure a lot of people are saying it was her fought, fault, that she raised her wrong, but it's not her fault, Morgan's schizophrenic. I still sleep with a broken pair of scissors underneath my pillow just in case. Reporter: Do you think that will ever go away? I hope so, but for now I don't think so. Reporter: We asked Peyton about her one-time best friend, Morgan. If she saw this interview, what would you want to say to her? Ooh. There's a lot that I would want to say to her. I would probably initially thank her, I would say, because of what she did I have the life I have now, which I really, really like it. Reporter: You do know that when people hear you say I would probably thank her. Mm-hm. Reporter: That they're going to be surprised. Yeah, I'm surprised to hear myself say that. Reporter: Why? Because I wouldn't think that someone who went through what I did would say that, but it's truly how I feel, like without the whole situation, I wouldn't be who I am. Reporter: Stronger.

