Viral social media videos expose the chaos at Astroworld music festival

Travis Scott is currently one of the highest-paid rappers and he has many young fans. Sources tell ABC News that Scott will provide a full refund for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live