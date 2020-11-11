Transcript for COVID-19 cases cross 1 million in Texas

The worst probably yet to come the corona virus crisis. His reaching the critical point we were warned would come this fall and winter cases numbers are rising in every state. In the country nearly 62000. Americans are currently hospitalized with the virus nationwide at the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. And that has increased by more than 40%. In just two weeks and today the hardest hit state of Texas had a grim milestone becoming the first state to surpass one million cases. For more on the code would crisis in Texas Houston mayor Sylvester turner joins me now. Mayor turned thanks for being here we just mentioned in Texas just became the first state to surpass one million Kobe cases. What was your reaction when you learned. It's disappointing. It's not certain them that we take tragedy and we're flag pin number rule winding. And he may aid category is that this it's not one that. Yeah that we're going to rejoice about. Who passed one million. Californian in new York and some look to other states who were hit very hard early on. You know it's disappointing. But is that it's a reminder to us but it's Farris is still very much prevalent but the amount of economic community to allow them. We just need to stay engaged and content team to do the things that we now. Books. Right down to got to keep this virus from spreading. I don't know Houston hasn't been hit quite as hard as El Paso or some other parts of the state that you say you're worried. Because numbers are taking up in your area what's your biggest concern at this point. I look at the numbers every morning didn't get them at the numbers this morning. The number of how people can cost the last news Farris in Houston. And Harris County area. That number has started to increase notices about poor. Four weeks ago conflict in June July and August we were hit very hard we add about 2500. People in Iowa and now hospitals. Dalembert Corbett nineteen and we brought that number down to and there. So tightly and 408. And now around that number in the last four weeks that number has gone out. And so I'm Gregg has served this a little under 600 there's plenty of its capacity still with no hospitals. But we're noticing more people going to the hospital but productivity rate has started inch. The a modest increases. But what we know instead. One reaching can be minus and then all of a sudden it can simply take off. So are and the last several weeks there have been remind people in Houston. They're cheap Chan addict what this virus don't assume that as yesterday's news. A very a very close attention to what's happening around this country. And even in west Texas El Paso level lab analysis the city's and so. We just need to be very intentional and not change our behavior and and and about fuel to this hour. It's then there was to support effort in lake refers cities and our overcapacity. I'm being helped by cities that do have a bit of space right now. But just like El Paso for example I have some amount EMS workers that I can El Paso to help out. All of the cities around Houston San Antonio Austin for example we're taking some of via their chase low. From El Paso and assisting bank. Because we recognized a unit has so today it could be the rest of us. May actually cut two or three weeks from now of this Myers didn't share this did establish. Any geographical boundary. Again we know how hard hit Houston months for example. And during the summit June July and August. And this virus we recognize that's what's happening for example and other parts of the country and El Paso. Concerning happened in the city of Houston. What we have got we have an opportunity. To change how will be shaped up to make sure that we mask got back and share these mats everywhere I go. To social distanced all the things we know worked. To get to bring that number down the productivity number down Manama hospitalizations down we need to stick wit it. Image and that which are not engaging barrister cheap. And that's that's the message that we there who want to convey. IG and the city of Houston but we have to figure out in El Paso around and culturally. Will be able to shouldn't change it. As much as contaminants and keep it and city of Houston this make sure we give that we chance to keep distant but Barry is manageable. And it. Until such time as that vaccine is available but entry. Until that vaccine becomes available in any ubiquitous wait the best vaccine we have right now happens to be Alleman. Yes Matt Houston mayor Sylvester turner we appreciate your time this morning good luck to sir thank you. For a real challenge.

