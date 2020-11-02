Transcript for DOJ announces reversal in Roger Stone sentencing

Now we have some important breaking news out of the nation's capital a major controversy right now brewing over the federal sentencing proposal for a long time presidential confidant and friend Roger Stone. The Department of Justice abruptly backtracking from its initial recommendation we told you about yesterday seven to nine years in prison for mr. stone and now. Three federal prosecutors have on mass withdrawn from mr. stone's case. In apparent protest the department of justice's request for a lighter sentence all this happening after president trump today tweeting tweeting that. He was furious over the initial sentencing recommendation for stone which he called unfair. Within hours after that tweet. The Justice Department said it would recommend a lighter sentence according to a senior official attorney general bill Moore was blind sided by the initial tougher sentencing recommendation. Stone scheduled to be sentenced next week he was convicted of charges related to Russians interference in the 26 team election.

