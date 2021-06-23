Transcript for Eric Adams leads in NYC Democratic mayoral primary

It could take weeks to find out who won the democratic primary in New York's race for mayor. The former presidential candidate Andrew Yang did not win he conceded after hovering around fourth place. Former police captain Eric Adams is currently leading but there are multiple rounds of counting to go. For the first time the city is using what it's called. Ranked choice voting allowing New Yorkers to pick five candidates in order of preference. The democratic race for Manhattan district attorney is also too close to call the winner is expected to inherit the criminal investigation into former president trump. And his company.

